Opponents defeat in AJK writing on wall, says Sarwar

Staff Reporter

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that PDM has become a part of the past.

“The government has threat from the opposition rather the opposition has a threat from its own policies.”

Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar said that the ambassador of Kashmir is none other than Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying the time is not far off when Kashmiris will be liberated from the terror of Indian forces.

“The opposition is creating chaos in the Azad Kashmir elections ahead of time because they see a clear defeat in the general elections.”

While talking to the media after the inauguration an exhibition at Greater Iqbal Park Lahore on Tuesday, the Punjab governor Ch Sarwar said that if the people of Azad Kashmir are not ready to support the opposition then why the opposition is venting its anger on the government.

Opposition should reconsider its policies instead of criticizing the government because it is up to the people of Kashmir to decide which party will win the elections and we are sure that the people will support Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised his voice against the worst form of terrorism in Indian Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed Modi’s terrorism in IIOJK at the United Nations, and also in meeting with Trump & other international platforms.

Today, if the Western media is exposing Modi’s state terrorism, this is due to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s efforts.

In response to a question, the Governor of Punjab said, “I have been saying from day one that each of the opposition parties has its own narrative and it is only trying to save its own corruption.

Neither there is any nor will be any threat by opposition to PTI Government, adding that the government of PTI will complete its constitutional term and elections will be held in 2023.

Ch Sarwar said that the new wave of Coronavirus is also intensifying so those who do not follow Corona SOPs will not risk their own lives but will also endanger the lives of others.

In case of spike in Corona cases, the government will have no option, but to impose a strict lockdown on Eid.