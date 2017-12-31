Opponents afraid of PML-N popularity

Provincial Agriculture Minister Muhammad Naeem Akhtar Khan Bhabha has said that political opponents are afraid of PML-N’s popularity among masses.

Commenting on Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) led All parties conference on Saturday, he said that sit-ins and protests could only hurdle the development process of the country.

He said that purpose behind (PAT)-led All Parties Conference (APC) was to achieve political gains.

People would give decision through their vote in 2018 general elections and with the grace of Allah Almighty PML-N would win the elections.—APP

