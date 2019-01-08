OPPOF9 Jade Green Limited Edition available

Lahore

After gaining unprecedented fame and popularity, Smartphone Brand OPPO, has launched a New Limited Edition Variant for its globally acclaimed Smartphone, OPPO F9. Released to the market last year in three colors, namely Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue and Starry Purple, this Limited Edition is now available in a brand new color called “Jade Green”, fora price tag of PKR 46,999.

Commenting on the release of this new F9 Limited Edition, George Long, CEO OPPO Pakistan said, “The F9 has done exceptionally well in the market and this Limited Edition has been designed keeping in mind the youth. We connect with the youth through our Smartphones and that is why design is very important to us.—PR

