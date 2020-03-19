OPPO unveils Reno three series

The premium smart phone maker, OPPO on Thursday launched the magnificent Reno 3 series in the first ever online launch event in Pakistan, hosted by Sheheryar Munawar.

Powered by the latest technology advancement and outstanding photography into the world’s first design of 44MP+2MP Dual Punch-hole super AMOLED display, Reno 3 Pro is set to create a new mobile photography trend and redefine the smart phone photography experience.

The device is also powered with the latest update of ColorOS7 to give the superiors interface experience. Following the introduction of a 5G version in China, OPPO has opted to build an international Reno3 Series edition that suits market needs better.

“Since our entry into the global market in 2009, OPPO has stayed true to its core belief – ‘a global brand with local insight’.