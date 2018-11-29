OPPO to invest RMB 10b in R&D in 2019

Observer Report
Shenzhen
OPPO, Thursday, made a range of new announcements at its technology focused ‘2018 OPPO Technology Exhibition’ in Shenzhen. Tony Chen, Founder, and CEO of OPPO, announced an increase in R&D spending to RMB 10 billion (about USD 1.43 billion)next year – a 150% year-on-year increase – and that the company would continue to increase investment on a yearly basis. With the increased R&D capital, OPPO will integrate its supply chain and build on its technical expertise to enhance the company’s technological capabilities. Furthermore, OPPO will leverage AI to develop a range of smart devices, including smart watches and smart home technologies, to explore and meet the increasingly rigid demands of consumers in the age of the Internet of Things (IoT).