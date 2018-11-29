OPPO to invest RMB 10b in R&D in 2019

Observer Report

Shenzhen

OPPO, Thursday, made a range of new announcements at its technology focused ‘2018 OPPO Technology Exhibition’ in Shenzhen. Tony Chen, Founder, and CEO of OPPO, announced an increase in R&D spending to RMB 10 billion (about USD 1.43 billion)next year – a 150% year-on-year increase – and that the company would continue to increase investment on a yearly basis. With the increased R&D capital, OPPO will integrate its supply chain and build on its technical expertise to enhance the company’s technological capabilities. Furthermore, OPPO will leverage AI to develop a range of smart devices, including smart watches and smart home technologies, to explore and meet the increasingly rigid demands of consumers in the age of the Internet of Things (IoT).

Share on: WhatsApp