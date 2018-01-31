OPPO strengthens position by sponsoring HBL-PSL

Islamabad

OPPO, the selfie expert and leader is the proud new official Smartphone Partner of HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018. After partnering as a global partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for four years, now OPPO has set a benchmark again in the field of cricket. OPPO has also introduced speedster of Pakistan Cricket team and renowned bowler, Hassan Ali who will be featuring as a lead actor in its first TVC of Pakistan. The TVC will be released officially in an exclusive media conference to be held on the8th of February 2018 in Lahore. HBL PSL 2018 will be the third season of the Pakistan Super League, a franchise Twenty20 cricket league which was established by the Pakistan Cricket Board in 2015.It will kick-start from February 22ndin Dubai. The virtual semi-finals i.e Qualifier and Eliminator would be played in Lahore while the Final would be played in Karachi. OPPO becomes the first international smartphone brand to sponsor the PSL.—PR