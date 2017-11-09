OPPO Mobiles launches OPPO F5

Salim Ahmed

OPPO Mobiles, the Selfie expert & leader, Wednesday launched their brand-new offering OPPO F5 in Pakistan amid colourful ceremony held at a local hotel. On the sidelines of this event, OPPO announced a new brand slogan – ‘The Selfie expert and leader’ consistent with its accomplishments in the Pakistan market. With its presence in 30 Global Market places, now OPPO products and services are appreciated and widely experienced by over 20 crores young consumers across the globe. The F5 is the brand’s first FHD+ full screen display model in Pakistan, featuring the groundbreaking A.I. Beauty technology – a technology designed to personalize beautification for subjects on a selfie image. The A.I. Beauty technology will take selfie photography to a whole new level of quality. Furthermore, OPPO also announced F5 6GB and F5 youth version which will be launched in December 2017. Priced at PKR 31,899 the F5 will go on sale from November 11th 2017 and will be available across country. It was further announced, OPPO would kick start the 1st Sale Activity along with the inauguration of OPPO’s biggest outlet in Fortress Stadium, Lahore. The Captain of the Pakistan cricket team, Sarfaraz Ahmed and the No. 1 ODI Bowler of the world Hasan Ali would be the One Day Celebrity shop Managers for the event. Mr. George Long, C.E.O OPPO Pakistan said, “OPPO always creates factors to win consumers’ mind and hearts. It’s not about technology anymore, because the Smartphone is a gateway to new experiences.