OPPO launches all new Dashing Blue Ltd Edition

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

OPPO, The Selfie expert and leader, unveiled a Dashing Blue Limited Edition of OPPO F5. This striking new color edition continues the success of the F5 series, OPPO’s first full-screen model featuring groundbreaking A.I. Beauty Recognition Technology designed to personalize beautification. Priced at PKR 34,899and just in time for Valentine’s Day, the OPPO F5 Dashing Blue Limited Edition will be available from 13th February 2018 across country through offline stores. On this launch Mr. George Long, CEO, OPPO Pakistan said, “OPPO prides itself on being a brand that connects well with the youngsters and we understand that the young generation likes standing out and being different from the crowd. Their OPPO F5 series smartphones help them do exactly this. The latest Dashing Blue Limited Edition of OPPO F5 is the perfect phone to gratify the desire to have a phone that apart from having a distinctive color also offers incredible features.” As a brand for more young people around the world, OPPO F5 Dashing Blue Limited Edition symbolizes OPPO’s passion for fashion, beauty, and romance.