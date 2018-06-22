OPPO launches flagship phone Find X

Islamabad

OPPO has launched the OPPO Find X at the Louvre Museum in Paris. The Find X is OPPO’s flagship smartphone, with a breakthrough design and full array of innovative technologies that highlight the company’s constant pursuit and exploration of the future smartphone. It will also be launch soon in South Asia. OPPO also announced a global, strategic partnership with Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A. (“Lamborghini”) at the Find X launch. This is the first exclusive strategic partnership between a leading smartphone brand and a premium supercar brand.—PR