OPPO launches F5

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

OPPO, the Selfie Expert and Leader, today unveiled the OPPO F5 6GB after the brand recently launched the OPPO F5. The OPPO F5 6GB is the first phone in this segment to be priced at PKR 39,899in Black and RedEdition to give OPPO fans and the youth choices to suit their needs. OPPO has become one of the most fashion forward, stylish phone brands in Pakistan and is appreciated by the youth across the country. On this launch, George Long CEO, OPPO Pakistan said, “We constantly work with diligence and strive for excellence; OPPO has made its irremovable existence in the Smartphone industry. People think that innovation is to bring ‘Change’; however, we have never seen it that way. We believe that innovation is to make better things. New OPPO F5 6GB is a revolutionary selfie expert phone equipped with Groundbreaking Artificial A.I Beauty Technology. OPPO F5 6GB has a larger storage and a better processor with 6GB RAM+ 64 GB ROM with an exquisite appearance in Red or Black. With enough storage, users will have a smoother operation experience and the stylish and fashionable red color will ensure that you are fashion savvy. The product comes with ground breaking technology which is designed to personalize beautification for subjects on a selfie image. With more than 200 facial recognition spots that reference the image against a global database of human faces to learn facial features, shapes and structures, F5 can distinguish each person’s face features from skin tone and type, gender, age and more.