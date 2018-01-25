OPPO launches entry level A83

Islamabad

OPPO the Selfie expert and leader today unveiled its latest entry-level camera phone–OPPO A83.

The A83 is equipped with a full screen display, a feature rarely seen in products of this price range.

Together with OPPO’s A.I. Beauty Recognition Technology, A83 brings a more realistic and natural selfie experience to more young consumers, along with the 3GB RAM and 3180 mAh battery as a whole makes the A83 a versatile product all at a price of 25,899 PKR.

The OPPO A83 will be available in Black & Gold color variants from January 25th across country through offline stores.

On this launch George Long, CEO, OPPO Pakistan said, “With much faster and evolving generations, OPPO aims to provide its customers and fans with high-end technology by each passing day.

It’s not about technology anymore, because the Smartphone is a gateway to new experiences.”—PR