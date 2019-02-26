OPPO hosts global innovation event

Barcelona

OPPO hosted its first global Innovation Event in Barcelona, Spain. Within the top 5 smartphone brands in the world, OPPO shared some exciting announcements on the innovation behind its advancements in mobile technologies in 2019. Debuting a world-first 10x lossless zoom technology and industry leading developments in 5G technology, OPPO is cementing its reputation as an innovator in the mobile communications space.

The OPPO brand takes inspiration from the amazing possibilities of the every day and in helping people to realize the beauty that is around them. Driven by consumer insights, OPPO has been investing heavily in innovation with a huge commitment to R&D. It is this commitment that helps OPPO to develop industry-first innovations time and time again, be it through image beautification technology, 5G, AI, AR/VR or other emerging mobile technologies.

“We’re proud to deliver our first Innovation Event for media and partners today” OPPO Vice President, Anyi Jiang, comments “innovation is our top priority and we have made many recent developments to bring the future into consumer’s hands. We look forward to continuing with this commitment and bringing to market more advances particularly in 5G and photography.”

5G is the future of the smartphone industry, bringing with it endless possibilities for creativity, imagination and closer connectivity. Today, OPPO brought the 5G era closer with the announcement of its first 5G smartphone and the OPPO 5G Landing Project. In this initiative, OPPO proposed and committed to bring into full play with the capability of carrier partners like Swisscom, Telstra, Optus- and more in-depth collaboration with potential partner like Singtel to promote the implementation of 5G products and services, so that consumers can feel the convenience brought by 5G.

In 2019, OPPO will continue to conduct in-depth cooperation with global carriers to jointly speed-up the commercial process of 5G mobile phones.—PR

