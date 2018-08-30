OPPO F9 available in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

OPPO, The Selfie Expert, Wednesday announced the latest addition to its popular F-series – OPPO F9. With several breakthroughs such as an industry first 6.3 inch ‘Waterdrop Screen’ with VOOC Flash Charging that offers 2 hours of talk with just 5 minutes of charging and industry first gradient color design, the F9 has been designed to offer a unique experience and represent OPPO’s technologically advanced and innovative expertise. Price of F9 (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM) is Rs. 39,999 and F9 (6GB RAM + 64GB ROM) is Rs. 44,999 respectively. OPPO F9 will be available in gradient color combinations – Sunrise Red and Twilight Blue. It will go on sale from 1st September 2018 across country through offline stores. OPPO brought forward Pakistan’s recognized fashion label industry ‘Ali Xeeshan’ to bring technology and haute design together on one platform. He showcased his ensemble collection inspired by Gradient color of new F9. Queen of million hearts and super model Mawra Hocane who walked the ramp as a showstopper, said “I am glad to be at the OPPO F9 launch. Love the innovative technology of VOOC Flash Charge introduced by OPPO which is a great feature given how important it has become for us to have our phones charged at all times.

Share on: WhatsApp