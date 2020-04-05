OPPO donates Rs6.2m to Prime Minister Corona Relief Fund

OPPO, the premium global smartphone brand on Saturday announced to commit Rs 6.2 million to the Prime Minister COVID-19 Relief Fund.

In a meeting held at the Governor House with PM Imran Khan, Governor Sarwar and George Long CEO OPPO Pakistan AED along with other delegates, the company presented a cheque of Rs 6.2 million to help the government fight this pandemic. Rs 5 million were contributed by the company and an additional amount of Rs 1.2 million was raised by the help of employees for the cause.

“The nation’s healthcare departments are playing an active role in mitigating the effects of COVID-19 and providing their 100% in this regard. In the current political atmosphere, which values obedience as well as competence, we appreciate the govt officials who are playing their significant role to deal with the pandemic”, said George Long.

OPPO had already taken the requisite measures for the security of its employees, customers and the general public on the whole. The company is also trying to spread awareness about COVID-19 amongst the masses through their digital media platforms to facilitate the communities to cope with this pandemic.