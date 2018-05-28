OPPO announces senior appointments to further advance international business

ISLAMABAD : OPPO, a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology, on Monday announced new leadership aimed at expediting its international business and cultivating young talents.

Alen Wu, Vice President of OPPO, formerly in charge of China Marketing and Sales, has been appointed to be responsible for OPPO’s international business. In his new role, Alen oversees the entire international operations and is charged to expediting growth outside China. Alen Wu will report to Tony Chen, CEO of OPPO.

“International business plays a strategic role and is highly valued at OPPO. Similarly we are also committed to nurturing young talents and promotion from within OPPO,” said Tony Chen, “As one of OPPO’s key executives, Alen is highly experienced in marketing and possess acute consumer insights. We look forward to his greater contribution to OPPO in the years ahead.”

Alen Wu, who joined OPPO in 2006, was also in charge of distributor network construction and mobile product marketing. During his charge of China Marketing and Sales, OPPO became one of the top smartphone brands in China and achieved great success in both terms of sales performance and brand building. In his new role, Alen will further enhance OPPO’s position as a leading smartphone brand worldwide, lead expansion into new markets and also further develop existing International business.

Charles Wong, at the same time, is appointed as OPPO Assistant Vice President, OPPO India President, and reports to Alen Wu. He takes the position in order to fulfill the company’s growth agenda as OPPO continues to build momentum in the India market. Charles has nearly two decades of experience in marketing and sales. His vision and skills will be responsible for steering OPPO’s expansion in India and achieve the company’s vision to be a leader in the market.

Commenting on his appointment, Charles Wong said “I am extremely excited to be a part of the OPPO India team at an important juncture. Having served in OPPO gives me a good insight of the business,

its challenges and varied cultures. The Indian mobile market is growing exponentially and I look forward to further strengthen the brand presence in the Indian markets by providing great user experience with our products”.