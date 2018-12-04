OPPO all set to launch R17 Pro in Pakistan

Staff Reporter

Lahore

OPPO is set to launch most anticipated R Series with R17 Pro in Pakistan, a Fusion of Fashionable Design and Technological Innovation

OPPO, the leading global smartphone brand, is all set to launch the first R series in Pakistan with R17 Pro. With the new product positioning of the R series, R17 Pro adopts revolutionary gradient design, the Super VOOC Flash Charge technology and a number of innovations to bring users a smartphone series that combines artistic design and elegant technologies. The R17 Pro fully demonstrates OPPO’s innovation and leadership in mobile phone design.

Commenting on the launch of the first R series phone in Pakistan, George Long, CEO OPPO Pakistan, said: “OPPO is much focused and is very dedicated on delivering quality products with ‘beauty’ and it also aims to create beautiful products from two dimensions; design and technology.

The R17 Pro serves as a perfect example of beautiful design and innovative technology. R series’ product updates by incorporating new and powerful technological innovations to bring users even more surprises. With R17 Pro, power will be in the hands of the users.”

