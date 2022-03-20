Opp: Will not allow internal politics to affect OIC moot

Says will warmly welcome foreign ministers; Directs workers not to come to Islamabad before March 25

Hours after threatening to disrupt an upcoming OIC meeting in Islamabad, the joint opposition on Saturday backtracked on its statement and pledged that they would not “allow in any way” the country’s internal political crisis to affect the moot of Islamic countries.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had threatened to block OIC conference, scheduled to take place on March 22-23 in the federal capital, if no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan is delayed by the National Assembly speaker earlier Saturday.

“We want Monday’s [National Assembly] session to start with no-confidence motion but if it is not summoned by Monday then we will stage a sit-in the house… we will then see how you will be able to organise the OIC conference,” announced PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto at a joint press conference flanked by Shehbaz, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other opposition leaders.

Reacting to this, the federal ministers warned joint opposition against disrupting OIC huddle, expressing hope that “Bilawal won’t become a tool to fulfil the Indian agenda of sabotaging the crucial meeting”.The opposition, in a joint statement issued late Saturday, said it would warmly welcome the foreign ministers, delegates and other dignitaries of the Islamic world to Pakistan on the occasion of the 48th meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s Council of Foreign Ministers.

They said the arrival of distinguished guests is a source of joy and pride for them, and added that that they look forward to welcoming the “esteemed guests”.

The opposition also appreciated the “spirit and determination” of OIC officials that they were coming to Islamabad to deliberate upon the important issues facing the Islamic world, including Afghanistan, Jammu and Kashmir, and Palestine.

“Representing the people of Pakistan, the United Opposition assured that the whole of Pakistan would warmly welcome the participants on their arrival,” read the communiqué.

During their stay in Islamabad, a conducive atmosphere in accordance with the traditional spirit of hospitality, respect and zeal would be ensured, they said. The opposition pledged to do its utmost to create an atmosphere in which the distinguished guests will be able to carry out their activities with full attention, dedication and determination. They pointed out that to welcome and honour the distinguished guests of the OIC members countries, the joint opposition changed the dates of the long march and directed its workers not to come to Islamabad before March 25.

“The Joint Opposition hope that the stay of esteemed guests in Islamabad would be pleasant and they will return home with good memories.”

Earlier, the joint opposition on Saturday asked the National Assembly Speaker to allow it to table the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, instead of postponing the session for several days. They also warned to disrupt the scheduled OIC foreign ministers conference if the government tries to postpone the session.

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Shehbaz Sharif, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam’s Fazlur Rehman and other leaders held a press conference after a key meeting of the opposition parties in Islamabad on Saturday.

They warned the National Assembly speakers that if he postponed the NA session citing the OIC foreign ministers conference, the opposition members will stage a sit-in in the National Assembly hall. “We will see how you convene the OIC conference,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The OIC conference is scheduled to be held in the same hall on March 22 and March 23.

Bilawal claimed that faced with a certain defeat Prime Minister Iman Khan had resorted to undemocratic tactics. He said that government wants to create a constitutional crisis so that a ‘third power’ could benefit from the situation. The PPP chairman said that the speaker was custodian of the parliament and he must not act as a PTI worker.

Bilawal said that Imran who calls himself a sportsman and he should display a sportsman spirit and must not start ball tempering at the end of the inning.

The PPP chairman said the government was threatening lawmakers against voting in favour of the no-confidence motion, which is seeking the ouster of Imran Khan.