Opp wants to drive a wedge between govt and army: PM Imran

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the opposition has an agenda to drive a wedge between his government and the army, but it is not a real threat to him.

“The current harmony that exists between the civil and military leadership is historic,” PM Imran said, during a meeting with directors of leading television channels.

“The opposition is sore that such a great dynamic exists between the government and the military.”

The prime minister said that whether it is the issue of Afghanistan or that of India, there is great unanimity between the government and the military.

“The military stands by the government on all fronts — whether it is the pilot issue or the matter of Kartarpur, he said.

Speaking of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, he said that the PML-N supremo is “disappointed”. “He has a policy whereby neither does he want to play nor does he want anyone else to.”

Imran said that Nawaz seeks to “break this historic civil-military bond”.

He said that “moral principles” dictated that Nawaz’s address to the opposition’s multi-party conference via video link should not have been broadcast but had the speech been prevented from airing, a hue and cry over the infringement of freedom of expression would have been raised.