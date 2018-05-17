Opp walks out from PM-hosted farewell breakfast

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Members of the opposition staged a walkout on Wednesday during the farewell breakfast hosted by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at the Parliament House.

The farewell event was marred by the opposition as some members also refused to attend. Lawmakers from the Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did not participate.

Former interior minister and PML-N stalwart Chaudhry Nisar was also absent from the halwa poori session.

Members from the Pakistan Muslim League-N, Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F, Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party attended the breakfast.

The prime minister, after hosting the breakfast, chaired a meeting of PML-N parliamentarians in which they discussed the approval of the budget and other internal issues. During the meeting, the lawmakers also offered dua for the departed MNA Rajab Ali Baloch. They also prayed for the swift and safe recovery of Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

The premier urged all lawmakers to be present for the approval of the budget.