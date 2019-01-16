Opp using tactics to escape from accountability process: Faisal Javed

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed has said that the Opposition is using different tactics to divert attention and escape from the accountability process.

Talking to media persons outside the Parliament House on Tuesday, Faisal Javed said the government will not offer National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to any political party.

He said that the accountability will continue in the country without any fear and favour.

The chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting further stated that civil and military leaderships are on the same page.—INP

