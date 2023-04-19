Opp to move HC against Deputy Speaker of AJK Legislative Assembly

Despite passage of five days, Azad Kashmir’s Legislative Assembly is unable to elect a new prime minister. The United Opposition on Wednesday decided to approach the Azad Kashmir High Court against the repeated adjournment of the Legislative Assembly sessions by the deputy speaker.

Yesterday (on Tuesday) Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Chaudhry Riaz had postponed the meeting due to which the new leader of the house could not be elected. Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly will meet again today (Wednesday) at 2 pm.

Meanwhile, the united opposition has completed preparations for final round to thwart the delaying tactics of the deputy speaker. The meeting of the Azad Kashmir Legislative Assembly was adjourned for the election of the new leader of the house. The Legislative Assembly could not elect the new prime minister even on the fifth day.

After Iftar, the session resumed, Deputy Speaker Chaudhry Riaz left the House as soon as he announced the adjournment of the session. PTI members also left the House and the united opposition staged a strong protest against adjournment of the session. The session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad had started after a delay of 7 hours.