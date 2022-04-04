Opp terms PTI move as ‘civil martial law’, unconstitutional

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

The combined opposition on Monday said that lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan for imposing ‘civilian martial law’ in the country, terming his move “unconstitutional” claiming that

Imran Khan sabotaged the constitution to protect his ego. Addressing a press conference, flanked by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and JUI-F leader Asad Mehmood, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, BNP-M Chief Akhtar Mengal and others, PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif said that PM Imran Khan, along with his party members, have blatantly challenged the Constitution of Pakistan.

“April 3 will be remembered as a black day in the history of Pakistan,” he said, adding that PM Imran Khan imposed civilian martial law, while General Pervez Musharraf also took a similar unconstitutional decision on November 3, 2007. Shehbaz Sharif termed the four-year tenure of the former PTI-led government a period of “an individual government, totalitarian and fascist.”

On March 24, speaker of the National Assembly Asad Qaiser granted leave to the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to the will of the House. Recalling Sunday’s ruling of the NA deputy speaker regarding the no-confidence motion, he asked, “if Qasim Suri termed the motion as ‘unconstitutional’, why wasn’t it raised earlier?”

“PTI used Article 5 to prevent them-selves from the embarrassment that they would have faced after their defeat in case of voting on the no-confidence motion,” Shahbaz said. Regarding the “foreign threat letter” controversy, the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly said that Pakistan’s Ambassador Asad Majeed hosted a farewell dinner on March 16 and invited all US officials, even those who were accused by PM Imran Khan.”

The PML-N leader said that if they had received the “foreign letter” on March 7, then “why did they not highlight this issue earlier.”