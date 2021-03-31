Opp should support govt in fight against Corona

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that thousands of people can be affected with corona virus due to non-compliance with SOPs.

It is important for people to stay at home instead of taking to the streets, to prevent coronavirus resurgence, otherwise there will be less space for corona patients in hospitals.

Corona vaccine is being administered in a completely transparent manner without any discrimination.

The opposition should refrain from politicizing every issue and support

the government in fight against Coronavirus Pandemic as all of us have to strive together to protect 220 million Pakistanis from Coronavirus. He was talking to various delegations of PTI at Governor’s House, Lahore today.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that the war against Corona has become a war for the survival of the nation and Pakistan cannot afford any negligence in it.

The opposition should move beyond political interests to support the government in the war against Coronavirus, because spike in Coronavirus will be devastating for the country.

He said that as the Coronavirus is resurging, it is incumbent upon every citizen to protect themselves and their family members from

Coronavirus and that is possible only by following SOPs and staying at homes.

Governor said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan is pursuing national interest not political ones and the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan is working diligently to curb the spread of Coronavirus, adding that vaccine will be administered to all citizens in a transparent manner.

Governor Punjab said that the opposition parties should not politicize Coronavirus and support the government in the battle against Coronavirus Pandemic as the Coronavirus can only be curbed through unified efforts.

The whole world is grappling

with the challenge of Coronavirus and the Federal as well as Provincial governments are making all out efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Talking about the government’s initiative to provide relief to the public in Petroleum prices, he said that despite all the economic challenges, the government is taking practical steps to provide relief to the people in every sector and more relief will be

given to the people in the coming days he added.