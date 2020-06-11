Opp should avoid playing with people’s lives: Shibli

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has asked the Opposition to avoid playing with lives of the countrymen for the sake of petty political and personal gains.

In a statement issued on Thursday, he was of the view that speech of PMLN’s leader Khawaja Asif in the National Assembly was a manifestation of complete ignorance of the regional and global situation in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus.

Khawaja Asif’s speech was a collection of contradictions and an attempt to distort the facts, he added.

Shibli further stated that “Political magicians” could not mislead the people by using the forum of Parliament as previous regimes have destroyed national institutions and made them directionless. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, following his reformation agenda, had set the direction of the country on the path of prosperity and development and all the challenges were being handled accordingly.