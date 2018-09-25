Opp resolution against KBD cheap publicity: Wahab

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information and Archives, Law & Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that to the submit the resolution against construction of Kala Bagh Dam in Sindh Assembly from joint opposition is nothing only to get cheap publicity because Kala Bagh Dam is a dead issue as well as dead horse. He stated on Monday. Sindh Assembly had already passed the resolution against construction of Kala Bagh Dam and other Assemblies like KPK and Balochistan also rejected the Kala Bagh Dam issues.Barrister Wahab

said.

“This is a controversial issue and people of Pakistan do not want to construct Kala Bagh Dam and today its dissemination is only to get publicity” he added.

He also said “Pakistan Peoples Party is a National party and believe on federation and having democratic approach. PPP never compromised on people interests although prioritized public opinion and interest. Kala Bagh Dam is a controversial issue from very day one which effects on national interest and this issue is the totally against solidarity and integrity of Pakistan.”

He further said, “Assembly is a constitutional institution. This type of resolution is not in the interest of the masses of Sindh and Pakistan. It is necessary that of opposition solve the problems of people as well as preference and take interest to those legislation which is fruitful to resolve the problems so that the people of across the Sindh and Pakistan achieve positive and good results, Barrister Murtaza Wahab also said that Pakistan Peoples Party Government are taking measures for the improvement in the quality of life of common people, he concluded.

Share on: WhatsApp