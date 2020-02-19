Opp parties will decide on anti-govt protest: Sana

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said that PML-N will try to convince Pakistan People’s Party and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on same page against government, saying that the party is in contact with government allies.

While talking to media, the PML-N leader said that the decision to hold anti-government march will be taken with the consensus of all political parties. “I appeared before NAB on summon. Everyone from Nawaz Sharif to me has respected the law and appeared whenever we were called”, Rana Sanaullah said. He further said that he told NAB to fully cooperate in the investigation.

Responding to a question regarding meeting of Nawaz Sharif and Chaudhry Nisar, the PML-N leader said that he was unaware of any plans of their meeting.

Rana Sanaullah further stated that Shehbaz Sharif is likely to return by March 24 after the successful operation of Nawaz Sharif. When asked about Maryam Nawaz’s departure abroad, Rana said that she had a fundamental right to go to visit her ailing father as she is a free citizen.

Rana Sanaullah raised the question, why is the ban imposed on Maryam Nawaz in particular, saying that there was no possibility of her departure on February 24. “Hope the court will do justice”, Rana Sanaullah said.

PML-N leader said that the party is trying to gather all the opposition parties on the same page to decide over the anti-government march, whether it would be held in March or in April.

The march would be held with the consensus of the opposition parties. “The country will suffer if this political revenge will continue. Current government has harmed the people and the economy”, he concluded.