Opp parties kick off anti-govt movement

Qadri says he wants supremacy of law; Imran blames Sharifs for Model Town incident; Zardari sees threat coming from Jati Umra

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) and other opposition parties on Wednesday kicked off their movement to “force the PML-N out of power at federal and provincial” levels with a protest staged on Lahore’s Mall Road.

Before PTI Chairman Imran Khan began addressing the protest rally in the evening, a documentary was shown on a large screen on the stage detailing the alleged excesses of Punjab police.

“I wanted to show you all that the police was not fighting an army but was firing towards unarmed citizens,” said Imran Khan as the video ended. He said such response by law enforces to people’s democratic right to protest could not be seen anywhere in the world.

Comparing incidences of social injustice in Punjab to those in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the PTI is in the government, Khan said that while no justice had been served in the Model Town incident and the child sexual abuse and Zainab murder cases of Kasur, police in KP had actively moved against the accused suspects in the murder case of a young girl, the DI Khan girl stripping case and the Mashal Khan lynching case.

“No one hopes that justice will be delivered [by Punjab government],” he said. Khan said the success story of KP’s law enforcement was that the provincial police of KP had been depoliticised and there was no interference by the government in police functions.

Imran lambasted the parliament for allowing a ‘criminal’ to be elected as a party president. “I curse the parliament that made a criminal president of a party,” he said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s (PML-N) decision to elect ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif as its president.

“The two [Sharif] brothers are responsible for the Model Town incident,” said Imran. “I can say without a speck of doubt that it [Model Town incident] was done on orders received by the police.”

He accused the Sharif brothers of being ‘fascists’ and claimed that they are not even ‘remotely democratic.’

“I know them for the past forty years,” he said. “They get people roughed up,” he said.

Addressing on the occasion PAT chief Dr Tahirul Qadri said that they do not want to take a step against Pakistan’s constitution and democracy, and only want an end of the “sultanate of Sharifs.”

Qadri thanked leaders and workers from all political parties for attending the show of strength in Lahore. He had said that they all had gathered to get justice for the victims of Model Town tragedy. Now we are united and would take unanimous decision.

He said the fact that the opposition parties had joined hands to present a united front has “everything to do with the blood of the martyrs of Model Town”, and of Zainab, the minor girl who was raped and murdered in Kasur earlier this month.

Qadri said today the whole political and religious leadership of the country has gathered at Mall Road as proof of the fact that the country has awakened and its conscience has been invigorated.

“We are here to get rid of this modern day Mujibur Rehman,” he said, in a reference to Nawaz Sharif, who had recently likened himself to Rehman. “And to keep the judiciary free, and to uphold democracy. and to uphold the sanctity of this country.”

Qadri urged the crowd to “wake up” and take a look at the “enemy”, referring to the PML-N leaders. “It is that ‘enemy’ who is not awakened when our girls remain unsafe… the ‘enemy’ that does not bring the law into action when a young girl loses her honour.”

Qadri said the protesters had not gathered in Lahore to take any steps against democracy but “we want supremacy of the Constitution and law in the country”. “We only want to bring down this sultanat-e-Sharifiya (sultanate of the Sharifs),” he said.

He said the protest is in fact a movement of justice for “Zainab, Shazia, shuhada-e-Islamabad (martyrs of Islamabad) and shuhada-e-Model Town (martyrs of Model Town)”.

Alleging that Shahbaz and Nawaz Sharif had accumulated their wealth through corruption, the PAT chief said it was due to the their “character” that one brother (Nawaz) was facing cases in the Supreme Court and the other (Shahbaz) has allegedly turned Punjab police into a “militant wing of PML-N”.

He claimed that Rs7.5 billion of the budget had been allocated to the Punjab police in the past few years to provide protection to the Sharif family.

“Why did the police not provide security to my sons and my daughters?” he asked. “Was this country created only for the Saltanat -e-Sharifiya?”

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) senior central leader Parvez Elahi said that today’s gathering is a unique event of national history that all political parties have gathered for securing justice.

According to him, Shahbaz Sharif is responsible for killing people in fake police encounters and distributing death in hospitals, he has set the tradition of killing peaceful demonstrations by firing straight bullets on them, has destroyed Punjab in ten years, neither facilities of free education and treatment of our tenure are available nor that law and order situation.

Elahi said that Nawaz Sharif is feeling very pain about Chief Minister in Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, saviour of Kulbhushan and friend of Modi should not insult elected representatives by calling this democratic change conspiracy, when help comes from Almighty Allah then the number does not matter, Allah Almighty sees intention.

He recited the verse “Na guftago Sey Na Shairi sey jayega-Asa uthao key Pharoon isi sey jayeg” to stress on all parties to continue joint struggle.

PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday said that the only threat to the country is from Jati Umra — the residence of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“They do not care about Pakistan, they only care about Jati Umra,” Zardari said while addressing a joint opposition protest at the Mall to seek justice for the Model Town tragedy in Lahore today.

Zardari claimed that only the PPP cares about Pakistan, its soil, and the people of its soil. He said, “They [Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz leaders] know that they can be disqualified anytime I wish to do so, but I just think for [the betterment] of Pakistan.”

Zardari also thanked the attendees for showing solidarity with the Model Town incident victims and promised to get justice for the families of the deceased. “My brothers and sisters, I thank you for coming to this protest here. We will get justice for Model Town victims, and Zainab,” he said, referring to the seven-year-old child brutally raped and murdered in Kasur. He stressed, during the address, that Pakistan has a long journey ahead.

Zardari said, “Humans do not have a journey, nations do. We eat the crops grown on this soil, so our allegiance is with this country.”

The former president also lashed out at military dictators taking over the country and denounced martial law administrator Zia-ul-Haq’s decisions of the past.”Dictators do not build countries, they only destroy them. The problems that we have today are gifts from Zia-ul-Haq.”

The Model Town incident on June 17, 2014, had resulted in deaths of 14 people and injured around 100 during an ‘anti-encroachment operation’ by the Punjab Police outside Idara Minhajul Quran, the PAT’s head office.

PAT chief Tahirul Qadri reached the rally venue from his Model Town residence. He was joined on stage by senior PPP leaders including Khursheed Shah, Aitzaz Ahsan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Nayyar Hussain Bukhari and Manzoor Wattoo among others.

Supporters of opposition parties, including PPP and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) reached at Charing Cross, Mall Road.

Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has announced to resign from the National Assembly seat.

While addressing the joint opposition rally Wednesday, the AML chief not only announced to resign from the National Assembly seat he was elected on, but also demanded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan does the same.

“I resign from the assembly, Imran Khan come you also tender your resignation,” the AML chief said. Sheikh Rashid’s decision was flanked by Imran when he was addressing the rally later in the evening. Imran expressed ‘complete agreement’ with Sheikh Rashid’s decision to resign from the lower house of the Parliament.

“I will consult my party over it, and it is very likely that we may join you [Sheikh Rashid],” he said, adding that resignations of his party were not accepted when they were submitted for the first time.