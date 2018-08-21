Opp parties can defeat PTI’s nominee: Sanaullah

President’s election

PML-N leader and former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah believes that opposition parties can defeat PTI’s nominee for the post of President of Pakistan if they agree to put up a united front.

Speaking to media persons after a PML-N’s meeting that was chaired by Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, Sanaullh said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were prisoners of revenge.

“Naya Pakistan has been set in motion with politics of victimization,” he said, referring to PTI’s decision to place former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on exit-control list (ECL).

Sanaullah said that a meeting of joint opposition parties would be called after Eid ul Adha regarding the presidential election. “We have empowered the party to decide whether it wants to field its own candidate or back an opposition-backed nominee for the upcoming election of President of Pakistan,” he said. “We will not let the assembly function normally if any forward block was made out of PML-N,” he warned.

The former law minister alleged that more than 80 public representatives were having mandate granted to them by aliens.

“We can beat PTI’s presidential nominee if opposition parties join hands,” he opined.

PTI has named veteran leader Dr Arif Alvi as party’s candidate for the election of President.

PPP, on the other hand, had recommended the name of Aitzaz Ahsan, a nomination which was rejected by the PML-N.

However, PPP has hinted that it may drop Ahsan’s name if opposition parties agree on naming a consensus candidate.

