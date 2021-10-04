Opp leaders slam Imran over ‘secrets’ revealed in Pandora Papers

Observer report ISLAMABAD

Opposition leaders slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan and demanded his resignation following the revelations made in the Pandora Papers.

The Pandora leaks have “opened a new Pandora’s box” against Prime Minister Imran Khan, said PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal.

“That leader who used to present himself as sadiq (honest) and ameen (trustworthy), has two more offshore companies,” PML-N’s secretary-general was quoted as saying.

He was speaking to the media in Narowal. The PML-N stalwart said that even before the Pandora Papers were released, government spokespersons had started defending Imran Khan.

The premier, he said, is “misleading” people by blaming the Covid-19 pandemic for inflation in Pakistan. “Inflation persists due to the government’s poor economic policies,” the publication reported him as saying.

Iqbal asked the government to make public details from the Toshakhana pertaining to the gifts received from foreign dignitaries.

“This corrupt, incompetent, unworthy government has no right to remain in power,” he said, adding that there is “something not just fishy, but super fishy going on.”

Spokesperson for the Pakistan Muslim League-N Marriyum Aurangzeb told Reuters that PM Imran had to remove all of those identified in the files.

“Imran Khan is bound to direct all his ministers and aides named in Pandora leaks to resign with immediate effect,” Aurangzeb told Reuters.