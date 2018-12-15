Opp in NA stages walkout over Saad production orders issue

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The opposition on Friday walked out of the National Assembly session once again, in protest over non-issuance of a production order for Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique. Following the opposition’s walkout, the assembly session was adjourned till Monday.

Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique were arrested by the National Accountability Bureau earlier this week, in connection with the Paragon Housing Society scam after the Lahore High Court rejected their request for an extension in their pre-arrest bail in the case.

Sharing his thoughts on the matter as the session got under way, Pakistan People’s Party lawmaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf expressed his concern over the delay in issuance of production order for Rafique. He said he was confident that the former railways minister’s production order would be issued today.

To this, National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser replied that he would consult with law experts on the matter.

Expressing similar reservations in Thursday’s session, PML-N lawmaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had said that the opposition would not accept any further delay in the issuance of the order.

