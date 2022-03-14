Opp agrees to give Punjab CM slot to Pervaiz Elahi

7 govt members assure support to PML-Q leaders

In a major development in wake of recent political developments after a no-trust motion is submitted against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the joint opposition has agreed to give Punjab chief minister’s slot to Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi.

According to sources familiar with the development, the opposition parties have agreed to make Pervaiz Elahi the chief minister after the success of the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan People’s Party has given assurance to PML-Q and a senior leader of PPP has conveyed the message of party leadership. PPP has also given assurances to MQM-P regarding no-confidence motion.

On the other hand, seven government members of the National Assembly have made a secret meeting with the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Q. “Seven treasury members called on Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and have assured their support to PML-Q,” sources said.

Moreover, a consultative session of the PML-Q is scheduled today. The party meeting will also review a statement of Interior Minister Shaikh Rashid against the party.

Rashid speaking to the media in Quetta on Saturday, took a dig at the PML-Q leadership and said that “I am not like those who have only five seats [in National Assembly] and are blackmailing the government to get the post of Punjab chief minister”.

The PML-Q session will also review the contacts made with other government allies.

Moreover, the talks with the opposition parties over the no-trust move, will likely to be discussed in the meeting.