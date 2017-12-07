Opinion of voters critical in democratic system: Shahbaz

National Voters’ Day

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said the purpose of celebrating National Voters’ Day is to highlight the importance and utility of vote among the public.

In his message issued on the eve of National Voters’ Day, the Chief Minister said that opinion of voters was very pivotal in any democratic system as people were the pillars of strength and power that decide the fate of governments with the power of their vote.

Importance and utility of public vote was very pivotal in any democratic system and the societies prosperous speedily where public opinion was given importance, he added. He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N was the custodian of the democratic norms and it had always followed such norms and principles.

It was sanguine that Muslim League-N had always played its positive role in strengthening of the democratic institutions and today, “We should reiterate our commitment to highlight the importance of the vote”, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of former MS Punjab Institute of Cardiology Lahore Dr Javid Rasheed.

In his condolence message, he prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss. It may be added here that the Rasm-e-Qul of late Dr Javid Rasheed will be held on Thursday after Asar prayer at House No. E1-113, WAPDA Town.