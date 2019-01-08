OPF’s E-learning program in line with PM’s vision

Staff Reporter

Secretary, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and HRD, Pervaiz Ahmed Junejo said that Prime Minister of Pakistan considers Pakistani expatriates as roaming ambassadors and precious assets of the country. Provision of maximum facilities and well-being of expatriates is the topmost priority of the government and we will leave no stone unturned to provide maximum facilities and assistance to overseas Pakistanis. Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid a lot of stress on a unified system of education throughout the country and OPF’s E-learning program is in line with the vision of our Prime Minister.

Addressing theinauguration ceremony of E-learning/online lectures to OPF Public School Muzaffarabad and Kotli at OPF Boys College, H-8, Islamabad, he said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan has laid a lot of stress on education thatE-learning program will open new vistas for children of less-privileged areas which in turn will provide them an opportunity to get similar standard of education as is being imparted to schools of big cities like Islamabad. “The team of OPF deserves appreciation for taking such a step to improve OPF’s education system”, he said.He further added thatInformation and Communication Technologies (ICTs) have revolutionized the spectrum of education and opened many opportunities and disciplines for students and teachers as well. He further said that the e-learning initiative of OPF is a platform to utilize ICT for imparting quality education to students of OPF across Pakistan.

Managing Director (OPF), Dr. Amer Sheikh while addressing the occasion said that OPF has established twenty-four (24) educational institutions across the length and breadth of Pakistan, including AJ&K. He further added that currently, 19051 students are enrolled in these 24 educational institutions. Children of overseas Pakistanis are given admission throughout the academic year and they are also granted 50% discount in tuition fee,upto 4 children.

The Managing Director said that under the directions of Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and HRD, we are planning to expand our e-learning program to other educational institutions of OPF and we are also working on further improving our standard of education.

