OPF Zone V possession letters issued

Zubair Qureshi

Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development Abdul Rehman Kanju on Friday handed over possession letters of OPF Valley Housing Scheme Zone-V, Sector A, B and E among the allotees and termed it a huge success of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) and a dream come true for the allotees of this housing scheme.

He was addressing the ceremony as chief guest. Kanju said that the present government attached huge importance to the welfare of Overseas Pakistanis and was working untiringly to resolve their issues. The ceremony was attended by over 200 people from all walks of life and other notable dignitaries.