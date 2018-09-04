OPF sets up IFC to promote business in country

Islamabad

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) has established Investment Facilitation Center for Overseas Pakistanis (IFC) to promote and sustain a mutually beneficial and symbiotic relationship between government and overseas Pakistanis.

An official source told APP here on Monday that Overseas Pakistanis (OPs) could contribute much more than making foreign exchange remittances worth around US $ 18 billion every year.

The mandate of IFC would be to respond to queries on all investment related opportunities, regulatory framework and incentives offered in Pakistan.

For any query or information, OPs could contact via email address [email protected] and response would be made as soon as possible.

The role of Overseas Pakistanis in image building of the country, transfer of technology and investment growth is very important and with sustained efforts, OPs can produce tangible results.

To a question, he said that there are substantial investment opportunities in large infrastructure projects especially under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

With a massive diaspora of highly qualified Pakistani executives, capital investing in Pakistan is entering a sustained and rewarding phase.

The growth and return potential in Pakistan has yet to be unlocked by domestic and international investors.

To a question he said that the first phase of Green Pakistan tree plantation has launched at all educational institution of OPF across the country and over 10,000 trees would be planted.

He said that tree plantation plays a major role in improving the landscape and helps protect the environment.

The main purpose of this campaign aims to create awareness among the general public about the importance of tree plantation and a green environment.

All the staff of OPF contributed in this noble cause of making Pakistan Green for our future generations.

OPF has given the name of this tree plantation “ lets plant a tree for tomorrow, lets plant a tree for Pakistan”. He said that the massive deforestation around the globe was resulting in global warming and sadly Pakistan is among the worst hit countries because of climate change.—APP

