OPF Secretary, MD vow all-out support for talented youths

Children of overseas Pakistanis awarded scholarships

Zubair Qureshi

In order to recognize the educational talent and to support the children of the Overseas Pakistanis in their education ventures, the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) arranged a ceremony at its headquarters here on Friday to give away cash scholarships to the Intermediate students belonging to overseas Pakistanis’ families.

This was the first phase of the scholarships that the Foundation has announced for overseas families’ children across the country for the current fiscal and an amount of Rs30 million has been allocated under this scheme. Federal Secretary Overseas Pakistanis Dr Hashim Popalzai and Managing Director (MD) OPF, Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani gave away the cheques to the students. These students have been selected on the basis of their academic performance and in the light of their achievements.

While briefing the Secretary, MD OPF Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani said the scholarship scheme OPF has launched is quite independent of and separate from the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund (PEEF). The stipend we are giving to the bright students belonging to overseas Pakistanis is though small yet quite reassuring for the youth and we hope to enhance the amount with the passage of time, said Gilani.

Focusing on the tag line “Why settle for average when OPF offers you the best” it envisions to facilitate the families of overseas Pakistanis by all possible means, he said adding the scholarship programme was recently launched by OPF in collaboration with Punjab Educational Endowment Fund (PEEF) in which a handsome amount of PKR 30 million has been allocated for the current financial year.