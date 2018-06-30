OPF resolves 960 complaints

Islamabad

One Window Facilitation Desk (OWFD) established by Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) at major International Airports provided assistance to 3,148 passengers during the year 2016-17, received 960 complaints and resolved all on the spot.

Talking to APP, an official source revealed that One Window Facilitation Desk (OWFD) was established at eight major international airports across the country on directives of Federal Ombudsman’s Secretariat to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis (OPs).

These desks were set up to address the individual and systematic issues of the OPs relating to the government departments, ministries, organization and agencies working at the airports.

These desks were established at International Airports in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Sialkot and Faisalabad.

The grievances of the overseas Pakistanis were mostly related to issuance of passport, immigration, housing ministry, Police, PIA and many other federal agencies, the official source added.

One Window facility is operational round the clock and manned by staff from Civil Aviation Authority, Federal Board of Revenue.—APP