OPF celebrating migrants’ week

Staff Reporter

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation is celebrating International Migrants’ Week w.e.f 18 to 22 December 2017.Keeping in view the significance international migrants’ day, OPF is organizing a week of celebration to recognize the contribution made by Pakistani diaspora.

In this regard various events like Intra School Children Painting Competition will be held on 18 December 2017 at OPF Girls College, Islamabad. Besides an Inter Collegiate Speech Competition will be held at OPF Boys College Islamabad on 19th December 2017. All the leading educational systems have been requested to celebrate “migrants’ week” in their institutions. In order to deal with the issues and challenges of reintegration of returnee migrants, an International Seminar will be held on 21 December 2017 at ILO Auditorium,G-5/2 Islamabad.

The celebrations will begin with a friendly Cricket Match between OPF v/s OP’s/their dependents on Sunday 17th December 2017 and will end with a Cultural Event at Pakistan National Council of Arts on Friday 22 December 2017 evening.