OPF BoG for early completion of ongoing projects

In a bid to incentivize Overseas Pakistanis through housing schemes and educational projects, the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation’s (OPF) Board of Governors Friday directed the department to complete its housing-schooling related ongoing projects at earliest. During the 148th meeting of the OPF Board of Governors, chaired by Secretary Ministry Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Pervaiz Ahmed Junejo, unanimously agreed to finalize the ongoing housing projects of OPF Valley Zone-V, Islamabad and OPF Housing Scheme Lahore, says a press release.

The board also approved the award of scholarship to children of overseas Pakistanis on annual basis through its Overseas Pakistan Education Foundation scholarship programme.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp