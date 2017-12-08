Operation against sale of carbonated drinks in schools

Staff Reporter

The Punjab Food Authority starting operation against sale of carbonated cold drinks in schools, sealed 13 cafeterias of different schools of the province.

According to an Additional Director General of the PFA, as many as 589 schools were checked and served notices to 314 school canteens owners while the teams imposed fines on 12 owners. The teams sealed three canteens in Rawalpindi, two in Gujranwala and three in Jhang. The PFA had imposed a ban on sale of all types of soft and energy drinks at educational institutions across the Punjab from August 14.