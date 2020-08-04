Operation on to clean city, says Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that operations are in progress for clearing the city of the remains of sacrificial animals, offal and solid waste.

In a statement issued here, he said that timely steps have been taken by the city administration, local government and waste management companies in all districts and special focus has been on disposal of animal waste.

He said that 93,500 tonnes of waste had been removed from big cities of the province, adding that 7,113 vehicles and 28,165 persons were working round-the-clock for the purpose.

He said that special camps for maintaining cleanliness had been established in union councils of cities and special bags distributed by the government for disposal of animal waste. The Lahore Waste Management Company alone distributed 1.7 million bags, he added.

He said that all cleanliness operations were being monitored through control rooms and android mobile technology, adding that all resources would be utilised to ensure cleanliness arrangements.

The Punjab information minister said the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) s operation for maintaining cleanliness and removing sacrificial animals entails timely from the garrison city was under way.

He, in a statement, said it had achieved the target of first and second day of Eidul Azha successfully.

The minister informed that so far 5,000 tonnes of waste had been collected from various areas of the district adding local Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and elected public representatives were supervising the operation to make sure that all the waste had been removed.

He lauded the cooperation of citizens and urged them to dispose of the waste at the designated places from where the vehicles and sanitary workers could easily collect it.