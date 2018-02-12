Operation against illegal constructions accelerated

Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has accelerated its operation against illegal construction and 68 structures erected illegally were demolished in 2017. Talking to APP, RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood informed that RCB has issued notices to 46 property owners for illegal construction during last month.

Several raids on directives of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Saima Shah were conducted by RCB building control department teams during last month and the owners of the buildings and structures constructed illegally were issued notices.

He said, 911 notices were issued in 2017 and total 68 structures were demolished while construction material was lifted from 72 illegal construction sites.

To a question he said, 732 residential and 77 commercial building plans were approved in 2017.

The spokesman said, the staff conducted raids different areas fall in its jurisdiction including Dhok Gujaran, Bhatta Chowk, Misrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Dhoke Chaudharian, Afshan Colony and Peshawar Road and the building rules violators were served notices.

He said the ongoing operation against illegal constructions had been accelerated.

After solid steps taken in this regard, the revenue generation had also been increased as now the citizens were submitting their building plans to get formal approval, he said and warned the citizens not to violate the rules else stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.—APP