Operation against illegal construction, encroachments will continue: Mayor

Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz has said that operation against illegal constructions and encroachments will remain continue with zeal and vigour. In order to preserve natural beauty of the city encroachment in any shape would not be tolerated.

Mayor of Islamabad has said that CDA is also providing awareness to public at large through advertisement campaign that any type of construction in Zone –III of Islamabad is completely proscribed under CDA Zoning Regulation 1992, so that greenery and foliage area of Zone – III could be protected.

However, it has also been observed that some Developers and persons are not only involved in sale / purchase of land in said Zone but also engaged in illegal construction, which is blatant violation of CDA Zoning Regulations, 1992. In this connection, CDA has already initiated action against individuals / developers involved in such illegal activities under prevailing law and also taking measures as per the directions of Supreme Court of Pakistan to restrict illegal sale and purchase of land and construction in Zone-III.

CDA through Notice in print media also inform general public not to invest in Zone-III of Islamabad, comprised on Margalla Hills National Park (notified in section 21 of Islamabad Wild Life, Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management Ordinance 1979), other protected ranges, forests, margalla hills and non-acquired land situated between the northern side of Muree Road (i.e Shah Allah Ditta, Chontra, Lakhwal, Bank Gala etc), Saidpur, Malpur, Bhara Kahu, Kot Hathial and Sangjani etc, otherwise they himself will be responsible for their loss. CDA also warn developers and persons involved in sale / purchase of land in Zone-III through this notice to desist such illegal activities that not only cause destruction of greenery and forests but also increase environmental pollution.

Mayor of Islamabad, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that in order to reserve green character of Zone – III and to make environment clean and pleasant, general public in their own interest warn to avoid sale / purchase of any housing scheme or land in Zone-III.

He said that Developers and persons involved in sale, purchase of any housing society / scheme or land in said Zone – III are also advised to stop their illegal construction activities, otherwise in accordance to directions of Honourbale Supreme Court of Pakistan strict action would be taken against such persons / developers as per prevailing rules.

