Operation for father, son recovery continues

Gul Hamaad Faroqi

Chitral

Rescue operation by local volunteers and youth from Gujar tribe continue on second day to recover dead bodies of two persons who were hit by avalanche at Lawari top. A man and his son working for the PTCL are reported killed after an avalanche buried them on near Lowari top on Chitral side. SHO police station Ashriat told that Noor Uddin and his son Ubaidullah, residents of Naghra in Drosh, were working as watchmen of the PTCL tower on the Lowari top.

They were hit by an avalanche near the top of the snow-bound pass when they were going to work at PTCL tower at Lawari top. He said that his son in law survived miraculously and success to reach PS Ashriat who informed police and they started rescue operation from Thursday which is still continue but due to bad weather and rain it creates hurdles in the way of rescue. But independent sources revealed on phone from Lawari top that no rescue team officially has been sent to the area except local volunteers.