Operation against unregistered Rickshaws

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) under a special operation launched against unregistered and without number plate Rickshaws issued 2842 challan slips during February.

According to a CTP spokesman, CTP on the directive of City Traffic Officer, Muhammad Bin Ashraf launched a special operation against unregistered and without number plate Rickshaws and took action in accordance with the law against the violators. 429 Rickshaws were also impounded in different police stations of Rawalpindi district.—APP

