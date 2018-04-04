Operation against tax defaulters

Chaklala Cantonment Board (CCB) has launched grand operation against property tax defaulters and the violators of the residential areas rules.

Talking to APP, Additional Cantonment Executive Officer (ACEO) Naveed Nawaz informed that on the directive of CEO CCB, Malik Ishaq, the CCB teams have sealed 15 residential buildings being used illegally for commercial purposes in different areas as the board authorities have decided to take strict action in accordance with the law against illegal commercial activities.

He said, eight properties were also sealed as their owners did not pay property tax amounting to over six million rupees for several years. A CCB team was attacked at Tulsa Road and tax defaulter namely Malik Sikandar son of Malik Jahangir threatened the team members of dire consequences. A FIR has been lodged against Malik Sikandar who is property tax defaulter of Rs 1.5 million, he added.

The ACEO said, strict action would be taken against the tax defaulters and no relaxation would be given to anyone.

Naveed Nawaz further informed that the CCB had given Mar 31 deadline to end commercial activities in all residential areas. Now, operation against the rules violators has been started, he added.

Now, strict action would be taken against the rules violators and their signboards would be removed, their utility services would be disconnected and finally the buildings could be sealed, he added.—APP

Related