Operation against pilferer, defaulters

Peshawar

SDO Warsak Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Khalid Khan has launched grand operation against electricity pilferers and defaulters in different areas. According to a press release issued here, the grand operation was launched in pursuance of the directives of Xen Rural Cantt PESCO, Salauddin in areas including Palosai, Badezo and Lakarhay of Warsak road.

During joint operation, more than 50 hooks were removed from transmission lines providing direct power supply to consumers.—APP

