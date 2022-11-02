Operation against occupants of properties accelerated: Tariq

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hasan has said that operation against illegal occupants and fraudsters on the properties of overseas Pakistanis has been intensified across Punjab.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said that as per vision of Chairman PTI Imran Khan and instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, the problems of Pakistanis living abroad are being solved on top priority in the Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission.

Syed Tariq Mehmood ul Hasan said that the former prime minister has always given great importance to overseas Pakistanis and they had also set a record of remittances during him government.

He further said that as a special assistant to Imran Khan, he had taken various measures to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis which included the right to vote for overseas Pakistanis, scholarship programs for the children of overseas Pakistanis for higher education in Pakistan and abroad and other projects.

But unfortunately, due to the incompetence of the imported government, these projects have remained incomplete for the overseas Pakistanis, he alleged.

The Vice Chairpersons OPC further said that overseas Pakistanis are playing an important role in the development of Pakistan.

We are determined that the right to vote will be taken back to the overseas Pakistanis as per Imran Khan’s vision and the day is not far when former Prime Minister Imran Khan went to become the Prime Minister of Pakistan with the help of the people.