IT could really be described as the biggest ever operation that has been launched in the Federal Capital against illegal constructions and encroachments and credit for taking this bold initiative definitely goes to Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi. This also shows that Cabinet members are determined to fulfil the agenda and vision espoused by the PM to free the society from corrupt mafia.

Over the last couple of days, a vast land has been retrieved in the Capital from the land mafia who had illegally built restaurants and other facilities on both sides of Kashmir Highway. Teams of Capital Development Authority (CDA) supported by Police and Rangers personnel appeared more active for the first time to free the Capital from this curse, clearly indicating that the civic body has the capacity to deliver provided it is given a free hand. Encroachment upon public property has been a longstanding problem in almost all the major cities of Pakistan. Hundreds of people have also suffered at the hands of these cruel operators who rob people of not just their lifelong savings but also their dreams of someday building a house of their own by snatching away their lands.

The other day, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary while talking to media persons categorically stated that the operation against the mafia would go ahead. He said the first phase will be completed before Moharram and the second phase will begin after the holy month. Similarly Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has also made a commitment of launching an anti-encroachment operation against land mafia and encroachments across the province. The campaign should move forward without any discrimination and without taking into account any influence. Besides recovering the land, legal proceedings should also be initiated against the mafia and given exemplary punishment. Action should also be taken against those who are involved in building illegal housing societies without following rules and regulations of the civic authorities. The PTI government has made a good beginning by challenging head on the big fish and one expects that the PPP government in Sindh will also initiate an inclusive operation against criminal elements, as the problem is more serious in Karachi and other towns and cities of the Province.

