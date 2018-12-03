As envisioned by the incumbent government to eradicate land grabbing and illegal occupation from federal capital, a grand operation was conducted Sunday’s night in area of Noon Police Station, a police spokesman Monday said. He said this action was taken on a complaint received to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad by a citizen that a land grabbers group had kidnapped him and threatened to kill him. On his complaint, the IGP Islamabad ordered immediate registration of case and to take action against the culprits.

According to the orders of IGP Islamabad, police registered a case under Anti-Terrorism Act and police teams headed by SP (Industrial Area) Hassam Bin Iqbal conducted grand operation against land grabbers last night in the area of Noon Police Station.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp